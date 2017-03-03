Darag CEO Gossmann resigns

European run-off specialist Darag said CEO Arndt Gossmann has
stepped down from his position after eight years.
Darag said it had established a new leadership team including
chief financial officer Simon Minshall, chief liability officer
Zsolt Szalkai and chief operating officer (COO) Tim Braasch, who
form the executive committee.
The change of leadership is effective from 28 February, but
Darag said Gossmann will remain with the carrier during a
transition period to "ensure an orderly and effective
handover".
Gossmann noted...
