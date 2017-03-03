Recent news:

Darag CEO Gossmann resigns

Matthew Neill 3 March 2017

European run-off specialist Darag said CEO Arndt Gossmann has stepped down from his position after eight years.



Darag said it had established a new leadership team including chief financial officer Simon Minshall, chief liability officer Zsolt Szalkai and chief operating officer (COO) Tim Braasch, who form the executive committee.



The change of leadership is effective from 28 February, but Darag said Gossmann will remain with the carrier during a transition period to "ensure an orderly and effective handover".



Gossmann noted...

