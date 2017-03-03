Recent news:

Dale Underwriting posts profit in first YoA

Matthew Neill 3 March 2017

Asta-managed Dale Underwriting Partners Syndicate 1729 has posted a profit of £450,000 ($550,143) in the operation's first year of account (YoA).

The syndicate entered the market in the 2014 YoA, and the profit represents 0.6 percent on £75mn of stamp capacity.

Gross written premiums for 2014 were £45mn, of which the company said 43 percent was new business to Lloyd's.

Dale Underwriting's lead capital provider is ProAssurance Corporation, and the syndicate operates on a mix of corporate and private investors...

