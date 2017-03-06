Recent news:

Dale Underwriting Partners names COO

Catrin Shi 6 March 2017

Dale Underwriting Partners has appointed Mark Channell as chief operations officer, the company said today.

Channell joins from Sirius International Managing Agency, where he was chief operating officer and served on the board, executive committee and risk and capital committees.

Dale CEO Duncan Dale said: "This is a further important step in the development of our business and we expect to benefit significantly from Mark's experience and expertise in the operational aspects of Lloyd's businesses."

