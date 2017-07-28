Recent news:

Dale Underwriting to launch contingency SPA

Charlie Thomas 28 July 2017

Dale Underwriting Partners has been granted in principle approval from Lloyd's to establish a contingency and specialty property business special purpose arrangement (SPA), The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Managed by Asta, the SPA will support a portfolio of contingency and specialty property business led by Tom Phillipson, who joins Dale from Swiss Re in September.

Asta and Dale are working towards securing formal approval to commence underwriting business from 1 January 2018.

Phillipson becomes the fourth contingency specialist to join...

