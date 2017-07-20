Recent news:

D&O veteran Elms departs XL Catlin

Charlie Thomas 20 July 2017

Julian Elms, a veteran of directors' and officers' (D&O) underwriting, is leaving XL Catlin after 13 years, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Elms originally joined legacy Catlin in 2004, having previously worked at Ace as D&O manager for the UK and Ireland for 10 years.

Prior to that, he served as an assistant vice president for D&O at AIG for eight years, having began his career as a broker at Stewart Wrightson, which was bought by Willis Faber in 1987...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership