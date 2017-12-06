Recent news:

D&F market faces $300mn Prepa loss from Maria

Catrin Shi 6 December 2017

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) has notified its property insurers of a loss of at least $300mn as a result of Hurricane Maria, The Insurance Insider has learned.

Sources told this publication Mapfre leads the direct and facultative property (D&F) placement and writes the first 60 percent, or $180mn, of the $300mn stack.

The remaining 40 percent is placed with multiple carriers in Lloyd's and Miami. The placement is brokered by Willis Towers Watson's facultative team.

The notification...

