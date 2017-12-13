Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 December 2017

D&F head Butt leaves Ascot

Catrin Shi and Charlie Thomas 13 December 2017

Ascot executive underwriter for property and head of direct and facultative (D&F) Theo Butt has left the company, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources told this publication the underwriter left on Friday by mutual agreement. Butt's next destination is not known.

Ascot's 11-strong London property team continues to operate with executive underwriter Justin Catling at the helm.

The Lloyd's carrier is one of the leading players in the London D&F market. According to the Ascot website, the insurer leads on around...

