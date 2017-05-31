Recent news:

Cybersecurity remains at risk for US businesses: FICO

Ted Bunker 31 May 2017

After hacks exposing data on hundreds of millions of people over the past several years and recent widespread ransomware extortion plots, half of US businesses still lack cybersecurity cover and over a quarter do not plan to get it, a new survey shows.

But executives also believe that cybersecurity threats will either increase or at least will remain at current levels, according to the survey released today by Fair Isaac Corporation, the creator of personal credit risk assessments known as...

