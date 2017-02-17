Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

17 February 2017

Search archive

Cyber Security rules posted in final form by NY State

Ted Bunker 17 February 2017

New York state regulators published their forthcoming cyber security rules today, hailed by Governor Andrew Cuomo as a landmark regulation that will protect sensitive consumer data held by insurers, banks and other financial services firms.

The rules, adjusted at the request of insurers and other covered entities, call for companies to encrypt customer data when it is either in transit over external networks or at rest in their offices when in the judgment of the companies it represents a risk...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π