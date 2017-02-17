Recent news:

Cyber Security rules posted in final form by NY State

Ted Bunker 17 February 2017

New York state regulators published their forthcoming cyber security rules today, hailed by Governor Andrew Cuomo as a landmark regulation that will protect sensitive consumer data held by insurers, banks and other financial services firms.

The rules, adjusted at the request of insurers and other covered entities, call for companies to encrypt customer data when it is either in transit over external networks or at rest in their offices when in the judgment of the companies it represents a risk...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership