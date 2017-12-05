Recent news:

Cyber Security MGA Coalition begins US roll-out

Ted Bunker 5 December 2017

A new cyber security MGA backed by Swiss Re and Argo paper begins a nationwide roll-out in the US today.

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) hacker Joshua Motta started Coalition with co-founder John Hering to offer smaller businesses cyber insurance that combines cover with an initial vulnerability assessment, advice on shoring up potential security weaknesses and rapid assistance in the event of a breach.

"There is no 9-1-1 for cyber," Motta told The Insurance Insider. "That's a gap we fill.&...

