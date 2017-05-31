Recent news:

Cyber a good fit for automated underwriting: Moore Stephens

Matthew Neill 31 May 2017

Cyber risks lend themselves to automated underwriting due to the need for stringent management of the policy and the global nature of the product, according to Moore Stephens Consulting.

Speaking to The Insurance Insider this morning, Moore Stephens partner David Sweet explained that a system such as its automatic binding platform Rulebook Hub could simplify the current process to allow coverholders to bind business immediately while ensuring the risk met the carrier's underwriting requirements.

Beazley's cyber product offering has become...

