Currency weakness weighs on Latin American non-life market

Laura Board 26 June 2017

The Latin American non-life insurance market contracted by 11.3 percent in 2016 as currencies in the region depreciated against the dollar.

A Mapfre study put the dollar-denominated size of the non-life market at $78.7bn. The top 25 groups in the market accounted for 60.3 percent of non-life premium in the region.

Mapfre was the market leader in non-life with a 7.6 percent share, compared with second-ranked Porto Seguro's 4.1 percent. Zurich came in at number five with a share of...

