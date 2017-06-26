Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

26 June 2017

Search archive

Currency weakness weighs on Latin American non-life market

Laura Board 26 June 2017

The Latin American non-life insurance market contracted by 11.3 percent in 2016 as currencies in the region depreciated against the dollar.

A Mapfre study put the dollar-denominated size of the non-life market at $78.7bn. The top 25 groups in the market accounted for 60.3 percent of non-life premium in the region.

Mapfre was the market leader in non-life with a 7.6 percent share, compared with second-ranked Porto Seguro's 4.1 percent. Zurich came in at number five with a share of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π