Recent news:

Cunningham Lindsey sets up Dutch wind-energy team

Matthew Neill 11 July 2017

Claims adjusting firm Cunningham Lindsey has brought on three professionals to set up a team dedicated to the wind energy industry and based in the Netherlands.

The team is made up of technical loss adjusters Michiel Groote Schaarsberg and Morten Jensen as well as civil engineering specialist Erik van den Bos.

The move is a response to the increasing number of wind-energy installations off the coast of the Netherlands as well as onshore, Cunningham Lindsey said. The newly formed group...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership