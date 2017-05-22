Recent news:

CTMA loses financial director to Steamship Mutual

Charlie Thomas 22 May 2017

Arjun Thawani, the financial director for Charles Taylor Managing Agency (CTMA), has resigned to take on a role at Steamship Mutual, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Thawani has worked at CTMA since April 2015, having moved across from advisory firm Papillon, where he was a finance and business consultant for 10 months.

Prior to this, Thawani was ANV's finance director between November 2012 and June 2014. He has also held roles at Axa Insurance and Booz & Company.

The Insurance...

