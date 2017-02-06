Recent news:

CTMA hires Sumner as director of operations

Charlie Thomas 6 February 2017

Charles Taylor Managing Agency (CTMA) has appointed Bev Sumner as director of operations, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sumner brings a decade's worth of senior operations management experience to CTMA, having previously worked at Lloyd's and Xchanging.

She joins following a year's planned sabbatical, prior to which she was head of process and change at Lloyd's process improvement team.

Sumner also spent eight years at Xchanging, latterly as operations director for the UK insurance division.

CTMA CEO Christian Schirmer said...

