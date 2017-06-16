Recent news:

CTMA CEO Schirmer to leave company

Laura Board 16 June 2017

Charles Taylor Managing Agency (CTMA) CEO Christian Schirmer is leaving the company after more than two years at the helm.

It is unknown where Schirmer is headed, with the executive first expected to work out his six-month notice period.

Schirmer led the team that launched Charles Taylor's turnkey managing agency and The Standard Syndicate 1884.

Before joining Charles Taylor in 2013, he was CEO for the Pacific region and head of analytics for Asia Pacific at Guy Carpenter, according to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership