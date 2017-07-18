Recent news:

Credit Suisse assigns outperform rating to Beazley

Bernard Goyder 18 July 2017

Credit Suisse has highlighted Beazley as its preferred London-listed Lloyd's carrier, as it initiated coverage of the firm alongside rival Lancashire.

In a note published today, Credit Suisse analyst Paris Hadjiantonis gave Beazley an outperform rating, citing the insurer's exposure to the growing cyber insurance market in the EU and US.

"Among the Lloyd's insurers we prefer Beazley not only due to its attractive profitability but also because of its unique opportunity to continue growing its specialty portfolio, which is...

