Coverys Syndicate 1975 has received Lloyd's approval to begin writing business from 1 January 2018.
As previously reported, the syndicate has hired Keith Bryceland as active underwriter. He has more than 25 years' experience, and most recently worked as a senior underwriter at Chubb Syndicate 2488.
The syndicate is managed by Coverys Managing Agency, which is backed exclusively by the medical professional liability specialist insurer Coverys.
Coverys is a mutual insurer with $1.5bn of policyholder surplus that is headquartered in...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership