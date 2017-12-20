Recent news:

Coverys Syndicate gets go-ahead from Lloyds

John Hewitt Jones 20 December 2017

Coverys Syndicate 1975 has received Lloyd's approval to begin writing business from 1 January 2018.

As previously reported, the syndicate has hired Keith Bryceland as active underwriter. He has more than 25 years' experience, and most recently worked as a senior underwriter at Chubb Syndicate 2488.

The syndicate is managed by Coverys Managing Agency, which is backed exclusively by the medical professional liability specialist insurer Coverys.

Coverys is a mutual insurer with $1.5bn of policyholder surplus that is headquartered in...

