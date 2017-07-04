Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

4 July 2017

Coverys eyes EC3 growth with R&Q agency deal

Dan Ascher 4 July 2017

Coverys, which announced the acquisition of Randall & Quilter (R&Q)'s Lloyd's managing agency late last month, bought the business as the first step in driving growth within the London market, according to its CEO.

Speaking to The Insurance Insider, Gregg Hanson said the US medical malpractice insurer was looking at several opportunities, including launching a full syndicate to sit alongside R&Q Syndicate 1991, having acquired the managing agency for $22.6mn.

However, he stressed that nothing had been decided yet and...

