Covered agreement gets greenlight from Trump officials

Ted Bunker 14 July 2017

Trump administration officials will sign the covered agreement with the EU that aims to harmonize rules dealing with insurance and reinsurance transactions, the Treasury Department said today.

A US policy statement is also planned regarding the implementation of the accord, which will be signed "in the coming weeks", the Treasury said. The agreement, announced in January, has been in limbo since then awaiting formal approval by the Trump administration.

"This is an important step in making US companies more competitive...

