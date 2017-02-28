Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

28 February 2017

Costs, US investment weigh on JLT profit

Matthew Neill 28 February 2017

Exceptional costs of £37.7mn ($46.9mn) and a further £27mn of investment in JLT's US Specialty unit pushed the parent company's pre-tax profit down 13 percent to £134.9mn in 2016.

Excluding the impact of the one-time costs, underlying trading profit before tax rose 1 percent to £172.6mn. Currency fluctuations provided a £22.2mn boost.

The Risk and Insurance unit overall posted organic revenue growth of 3 percent as total revenue grew to £960.9mn.

However, the Risk and Insurance trading margin shrank 2...

