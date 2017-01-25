Recent news:

Corke appointed Ed underwriting CEO

Matthew Neill 25 January 2017

Recently rebranded London market broker Ed has hired Gary Corke as its CEO of underwriting.

He will join the company in February and will report to group CEO Steve Hearn.

In his new role Corke will be responsible for leading Ed's managing general agencies (MGAs) internationally as well as developing a global MGA business unit.

Corke joins from Africa-focused casualty MGA SHA Specialist Underwriters, where he served as CEO for four years.

Prior to that he co-founded African property MGA...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership