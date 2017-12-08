Recent news:

Congress gives NFIP two more weeks of life

Ted Bunker 7 December 2017

The National Flood Insurance Program would remain in business through 22 December under a measure passed by Congress late today and sent to the White House.



Referred to as a "continuing resolution," the bill would simply extend discretionary funding for all US government operations, including the NFIP, for two more weeks, giving lawmakers more time to pass a fiscal 2018 budget. A similar measure passed in September had a deadline of 8 December.



President Donald Trump is expected to sign...

