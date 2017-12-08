Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

8 December 2017

Search archive

Congress gives NFIP two more weeks of life

Ted Bunker 7 December 2017

The National Flood Insurance Program would remain in business through 22 December under a measure passed by Congress late today and sent to the White House.

Referred to as a "continuing resolution," the bill would simply extend discretionary funding for all US government operations, including the NFIP, for two more weeks, giving lawmakers more time to pass a fiscal 2018 budget. A similar measure passed in September had a deadline of 8 December.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π