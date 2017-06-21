Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

21 June 2017

Confie acquires agencies in NY, Texas and Missouri

Ted Bunker 21 June 2017

California broker Confie Seguros added to its geographic reach by buying agencies in New York, Missouri and Arizona, giving it more than 750 offices in at least 18 states.

Confie has acquired Tremont Spirit Insurance in New York City and the Louis P. Ferrari Agency in upstate Rochester, the company said today. Terms were not disclosed.

In Missouri, Confie bought the Rodney D. Young Insurance group operations from Loya Insurance Group, adding offices in St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield...

