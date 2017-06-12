Recent news:

Compre strikes first captive legacy deal

Catrin Shi 12 June 2017

Legacy specialist Compre has agreed to acquire Equinox CA Europe, a captive insurer of global engineering and construction conglomerate SNC-Lavalin.

The Ireland-based captive insured the activities of SNC-Lavalin's business in France from 2008 until December 2016, when the subsidiary was sold.

The deal marks the first purchase of a captive by Compre and is also its first in Ireland.

It is the fourth acquisition Compre has announced this year, and is subject to approval from the Central Bank of Ireland...

