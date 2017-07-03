Recent news:

Compre sets up shop in Malta

Bernard Goyder 3 July 2017

Legacy specialist Compre has received approval to set up an insurance company in Malta as the Mediterranean jurisdiction burnishes its credentials as a run-off hub.

The entity will be created by moving London & Leith Insurance SE from the UK to Malta, Compre said.

Compre will use a structure known as a protected cell company (PCC) - a Maltese facility unique in the EU than means that assets and liabilities from one "cell" of a business are ringfenced from the...

