Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 July 2017

Search archive

Compre sets up shop in Malta

Bernard Goyder 3 July 2017

Legacy specialist Compre has received approval to set up an insurance company in Malta as the Mediterranean jurisdiction burnishes its credentials as a run-off hub.

The entity will be created by moving London & Leith Insurance SE from the UK to Malta, Compre said.

Compre will use a structure known as a protected cell company (PCC) - a Maltese facility unique in the EU than means that assets and liabilities from one "cell" of a business are ringfenced from the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π