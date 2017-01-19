Recent news:

Compre concludes legacy deal

Bernard Goyder 18 January 2017

The European legacy specialist Compre Group has acquired an insurance and reinsurance portfolio from Swiss Re, in its second deal of 2017.

The legacy portfolio consists of business underwritten by RW Gibbon, now in run-off, between 1950 and 1972.

Compre revealed it had made a similar deal on 6 January, when the company acquired the UK legacy book of AG Insurance, a Belgium carrier spun out from the collapse of Fortis after the 2008 financial crisis.



Nick Steer, Compre CEO,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership