Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

4 December 2017

Search archive

Compre CEO Steer steps down

Catrin Shi 4 December 2017

Nick Steer, is to step down as CEO of Compre in March, the European legacy specialist announced today.

Steer will stay at the firm as non-executive deputy chairman. Will Bridger, managing director of acquisitions, and Mark Lawson, group actuarial director, will become co-CEOs, subject to regulatory approval.

Separately, Compre has hired Philipp Kleyser from EY to become director of its reinsurance subsidiary, Hamburger Internationale Rückversicherung-AG. He will join the firm on 1 January.

Steer has been with Compre for almost...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π