Recent news:

Compre CEO Steer steps down

Catrin Shi 4 December 2017

Nick Steer, is to step down as CEO of Compre in March, the European legacy specialist announced today.

Steer will stay at the firm as non-executive deputy chairman. Will Bridger, managing director of acquisitions, and Mark Lawson, group actuarial director, will become co-CEOs, subject to regulatory approval.

Separately, Compre has hired Philipp Kleyser from EY to become director of its reinsurance subsidiary, Hamburger Internationale Rückversicherung-AG. He will join the firm on 1 January.

Steer has been with Compre for almost...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership