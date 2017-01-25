Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

25 January 2017

Compre buys W&Ws Ridgwell Fox business

Catrin Shi 25 January 2017

Legacy specialist Compre has agreed to acquire Wüstenrot & Württembergische (W&W)'s share of the Ridgwell Fox pool of legacy reinsurance business for an undisclosed sum.

W&W's predecessor company, Württembergische Feuerversicherung AG, signed shares in Ridgwell Fox for the underwriting years 1978 to 1986.

The transaction is structured as a legal business transfer and has been approved by German regulator Bafin. It provides W&W with complete finality regarding its involvement with Ridgwell Fox.

