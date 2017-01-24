Recent news:

Commercial P&C pricing down 1%: Barclays buyers survey

Dan Ascher 23 January 2017

Early impressions of the 2017 renewals have left risk managers expecting commercial US property and casualty (P&C) rates to be down around 1 percent this year, according to a Barclays report.

In its semi-annual buyers' survey, the bank's analysts found that two-thirds of the 50 risk managers they asked expected further commercial rate reductions, the highest level in six years.

Barclays said most insurers were aggressive about retaining business or targeting new books, however it noted that some buyers had...

