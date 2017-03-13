Recent news:

Commercial P&C prices mostly flat in Q4: Willis

Dan Ascher 13 March 2017

Prices for US commercial lines coverage held firm in the final quarter of last year, according to Willis Towers Watson, which reported that rates were "nearly flat" compared with the same three months of 2015.

The intermediary's Commercial Lines Insurance Pricing Survey (Clips) found that the majority of changes were comparable with those in the third quarter of last year, when rates were mostly flat.

"Price changes reported by carriers were less than 1 percent for the fifth consecutive quarter,&...

