22 December 2016

Collins gets January start date as Miller CEO

Charlie Thomas 22 December 2016

Greg Collins will take over from Graham Clarke as CEO of Miller from 1 January, the broker announced today.

The Insurance Insider reported in June that Clarke was due to step down next year to become non-executive chairman.

In 2015, Clarke, who has been CEO of Miller since 2000, oversaw the sale of an 85 percent stake in the business to big-three broker Willis for $392mn.

He succeeds Nicholas Lyons, who has been non-executive chairman for Miller for the past...

