Collins gets January start date as Miller CEO

Greg Collins will take over from Graham Clarke as CEO of Miller from 1 January, the broker announced today.
The Insurance Insider reported in June
that Clarke was due to step down next year to
become non-executive chairman.
In 2015, Clarke, who has been CEO of Miller since 2000, oversaw the sale of an 85 percent stake in the business to big-three broker Willis for $392mn.
He succeeds Nicholas Lyons, who has been non-executive chairman for Miller for the past...
