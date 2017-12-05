Recent news:

Collateralised re premiums to rise 10%-30%: Twelve

Fiona Robertson 5 December 2017

The collateralised reinsurance or private insurance-linked securities (ILS) market is likely to witness 10 to 30 percent premium rate rises in 2018 depending on the line of business, Twelve Capital has said.

In its research report on the 2017 hurricane season, the ILS manager said in some niche areas of the $50bn-$60bn private ILS market rates could even rise beyond this point.

Meanwhile, the manager tipped that the cat bond market would register premium increases of between 5 and 15...

