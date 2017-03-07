Recent news:

Cobalt syndicate start date deferred

Charlie Thomas 7 March 2017

Shariah-compliant insurer Cobalt is set to miss its 1 April projected start date at Lloyd's as it continues work to secure capital support for its proposed syndicate on acceptable terms, The Insurance Insider understands.

The proposed Cobalt Syndicate 1438, which was given in-principle approval in October 2016, has not been granted formal approval as it is yet to secure the reinsurance capital it needs to meet its Funds at Lloyd's (Fal) requirements.

A previous arrangement put forward by takaful reinsurance...

