Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

16 June 2017

Search archive

Cobalt parts way with CEO Bishop

Dan Ascher 16 June 2017

Shariah-compliant MGA Cobalt has parted ways with its CEO Richard Bishop, as the company continues work to secure the capital needed to get its approved Lloyd's start-up off the ground, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The circumstances of Bishop's departure are not known, but it comes at a crucial juncture for Cobalt, which was close to securing a commitment for the capital ahead of his exit.

Sources said that work to finalise the financing is proceeding, with Bishop's exit not...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π