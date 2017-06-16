Recent news:

Cobalt parts way with CEO Bishop

Dan Ascher 16 June 2017

Shariah-compliant MGA Cobalt has parted ways with its CEO Richard Bishop, as the company continues work to secure the capital needed to get its approved Lloyd's start-up off the ground, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The circumstances of Bishop's departure are not known, but it comes at a crucial juncture for Cobalt, which was close to securing a commitment for the capital ahead of his exit.

Sources said that work to finalise the financing is proceeding, with Bishop's exit not...

