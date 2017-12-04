Recent news:

Coastal Marine targets Singapore launch in 2018

Charlie Thomas 4 December 2017

Coastal Marine, the Hong Kong-based small tonnage hull specialist MGA, is to revive its Singapore launch plans in 2018, according to chief underwriting officer Mark Stevens.

The MGA, which has received all the necessary approvals from Lloyd's in Singapore, was due to begin underwriting as the country's first MGA in 2017.

However, it was forced to delay its plans after Munich Re Underwriting - which was to have provided 100 percent of its paper - decided to walk away from...

