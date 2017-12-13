Recent news:

CNA takes Boston-based exec from AIG

Dan Ascher 13 December 2017

CNA has hired Tom Allen from AIG to become vice president of its Boston branch, the insurer has announced.

He will take up his new role on 2 January and will be responsible for leading the Boston branch and expanding the insurer's presence in the region.

Allen will report to CNA senior vice president and northeastern zone leader Jim Romanelli.

At AIG Allen was managing director for the Boston region. Prior to that his roles at the insurance giant included...

