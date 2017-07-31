Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

31 July 2017

CNA shares get a bounce from earnings beat

Matthew Neill 31 July 2017

Shares of CNA Financial climbed over 6 percent at midday in New York trading after the big property and casualty carrier beat Wall Street earnings estimates for the second quarter.

CNA turned in an operating profit of $239mn or $0.88 per share compared with the $0.75 consensus estimate from six analysts compiled by MarketWatch.

The company's shares rose as much as 6.1 percent to $52.35 before retreating slightly in trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Profit jumped 19 percent...

