Recent news:

CNA recruits AIG professional liability underwriter

Dan Ascher 18 January 2017

CNA has hired AIG's Andy Lea to underwrite errors and omissions (E&O), cyber and media coverage in its commercial unit, the carrier announced today.

The executive will take the role of vice president. At AIG, he served as senior vice president in the Midwest professional liability division.

CNA has made significant staff changes over the past year, with a number of departures amid cost-cutting measures, as reported by The Insurance Insider.

In November, this publication revealed that the Chicago-based insurer&#...

