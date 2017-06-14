Recent news:

CNA pulls affinity and MGAs into single unit

Bernard Goyder 14 June 2017

CNA Specialty is setting up a new unit to manage its MGA network and affinity insurance business.



John Brand, senior vice president, specialty underwriting at CNA, will head up the division, the insurer said in a statement today.

Brand joined CNA in 1993 from AIG and is involved in coordinating the carrier's delegated underwriting network.

Kevin Smith, president and COO, CNA Specialty said: "Establishing a centralised affinity programs unit demonstrates CNA's commitment to bringing specialisation to managing these types of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership