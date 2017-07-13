Recent news:

CNA names Thomas first claims analytics head

Matthew Neill 13 July 2017

Insurer CNA has hired Robert Thomas from The Hartford to become its first senior vice president for claims analytics, finance and operations with the global property and casualty (P&C) division.

Thomas reports to Andrew Pinkes, executive vice president for worldwide P&C claims, and will work with the commercial, specialty and international businesses of the Chicago-based carrier.

Previously, Thomas was a senior vice president and chief P&C actuary with The Hartford, where he had worked since 1994. His responsibilities at the...

