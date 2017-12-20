Recent news:

CNA lands property exec Nardiello from Sompo

David Bull 20 December 2017

CNA has secured the services of property specialist Michael Nardiello from Sompo International.

The executive will be based in New York as senior vice president of underwriting for large/complex property risks, CNA said today.

The US insurer said Nardiello will be responsible for implementing underwriting strategies and operational objectives for the business segment, reporting to Kevin Leidwinger, president and COO of CNA Commercial.

Nardiello was most recently senior vice president and global property product leader at Sompo International, and has...

