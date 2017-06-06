Recent news:

CNA Hardy joins line for Luxembourg

Catrin Shi 6 June 2017

CNA Hardy has chosen Luxembourg as the location for its EU subsidiary, it announced today.

CEO David Brosnan said Luxembourg was the "optimum jurisdiction" for its EU base due to its geographic location between three of the firm's continental European offices, its stable economic and political environment and the professional approach of the Luxembourg regulator.

He added: "We are in the business of providing certainty for our customers, and in an increasingly uncertain political environment, we must ensure we act...

