CNA Hardy hires Lloyds cargo head from Neon

Catrin Shi 26 June 2017

CNA Hardy has hired Alistair Marriott from Neon to lead its cargo division at Lloyd's, it announced today.

Marriott was joint deputy head of marine and cargo class underwriter at Neon. Prior to that, he spent 13 years as a cargo portfolio manager at QBE.

At CNA Hardy, Marriott will report to Carl Day, head of energy and marine.

The appointment adds to the list of hires the carrier has made to its marine and energy division over the past...

