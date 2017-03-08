Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

CNA faces paying $30mn in refunds

Dan Ascher 8 March 2017

CNA will hand at least $30mn back to policyholders after overcharging them for premiums - and the carrier has warned that the figure will likely grow.

The refunds relate to the CNA Connect product, which covers small businesses, the Chicago-based insurer has told The Insurance Insider. The company said in a recent regulatory filing that it took steps voluntarily to rectify the situation once it was discovered.

CNA warned that the refunds will increase and added that fines or penalties...

