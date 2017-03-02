Recent news:

CNA ex-Europe boss takes global distribution role

Dan Ascher 2 March 2017

A former head of CNA's European operations John Hennessy is set to take over sales and distribution for the Chicago-based carrier, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The CNA veteran has been with the firm for more than three decades and most recently headed up the group's Canadian operations, a role he held for three years.

Prior to that he spent five years as CNA Europe, where he was responsible for strategic direction and operational performance.

As senior vice president of...

