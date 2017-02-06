Recent news:

CNA edges above consensus after profits turnaround

Charlie Thomas 6 February 2017

US-listed carrier CNA recorded a significant change in fortunes for its fourth quarter results to beat analysts' consensus predictions despite strengthening reserves in its commercial division.

Net operating income was recorded at $221mn or $0.82 earnings per share for the fourth quarter, compared to an analysts' estimate of $0.78 per share.

This marked a significant turnaround from the $52mn loss recorded in Q4 2015. The 2015 results included a $198mn after-tax charge related to increasing long-term care active life and...

