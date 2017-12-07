Recent news:

CNA buys new FI and management liability QS

David Bull 7 December 2017

CNA has purchased a new quota share cover to support growth of its financial institutions (FI) and management liability portfolio that carries a ceding commission of just 28 percent, The Insurance Insider can reveal.



The professional liability cover, which incepted on 1 December, will see the US insurer cede around 40 percent of a book of business with expected subject premiums of just under $100mn, according to sources.



The Guy Carpenter-placed treaty is one of several new casualty quota shares...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership