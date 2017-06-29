Recent news:

CNA appoints tech underwriter

Dan Ascher 29 June 2017

CNA has taken Zurich's Gregg Fergot to lead underwriting in its technology segment, the Chicago, Illinois-based insurer.

In the role, Fergot will be responsible for implementing CNA's strategic and operational objectives, the company said in a statement.

At Zurich, he was head of technology for the firm's middle market commercial segment. But he has also held roles at Travelers and Chubb.

He will be based in San Francisco and report to Dieter Korte who is senior vice president of customer...

