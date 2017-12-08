Recent news:

Clips Q3 survey shows prices stable for over 2 years

Ted Bunker 8 December 2017

Commercial insurance prices remained flat overall in the third quarter, with an accelerating gain in auto rates the only major outlier to a moderating trend across most lines, data from Willis Towers Watson show.

Price changes averaged less than 1 percent on policies covering US risks for the ninth straight quarter, the global broker said today in releasing its latest Commercial Lines Insurance Pricing Survey, or Clips report.

Meaningful declines appeared in two segments, workers' compensation and directors and officers...

